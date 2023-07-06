Max Verstappen says he doesn’t like the direction Formula 1 is taking with new regulations and an expanding calendar, and that it isn’t helping his motivation to pursue a longer-term future in the sport.

2026 will mark the introduction of new power unit regulations that include significantly increased electrical power and a fully sustainable fuel, with Red Bull producing its own engine in partnership with Ford. Verstappen said he has been keeping a keen eye on the project’s progress, but is not happy with how the new cars are likely to need to be driven after the power unit changes.

“I think it’s a very interesting project for us, and for me it’s also very important to know what’s going on for my future within the team,” Verstappen said. “It’s all looking very promising. Of course to go up against all of these manufacturers is going to be very tough, but the signs are good. Now of course we have to try and deliver.

“I think we started at the right time — we are ahead of schedule, but in one way 2026 is just around the corner. A lot of things still need to be done, but I think we’re on a good track. Of course we still have to keep on pushing flat out to be able to deliver a very strong engine.

“It’s just not right that you have to drive the car like that. Under braking you almost stay flat out — it will just create a very weird atmosphere. A bit like the blown diffusers, just being flat out almost. For me, it just looks very weird. And also with the active aero that is regulating itself, it all looks a bit odd to me.

“I think it’s overcomplicating a lot of things, and from the engine side… we really need to have a good look at it. But I also know that some people think they will have an advantage, so will say that they think the regulations are good. I think from my side, just looking at it as a racing driver, I think it’s wrong.

“But you always have these politics in Formula 1 where one team thinks, ‘Ah yeah I think we can take an advantage out of this,’ they will say it’s great, right? But at the end of the day we have to look into what is good for the sport, and at the moment with how it’s looking, I don’t think it’s good for the sport.”

Verstappen’s comments come one day after the 24-race calendar for 2024 was confirmed, of which the Dutchman said: “It’s too many for me, but we just have to deal with it.

“I think it’s a bit more logical the way it’s planned at least, so I guess that’s better for everyone.”

As an opponent of sprint race weekends, Verstappen said there are a number of aspects that could make him less keen on extending his contract beyond the current one that runs to 2028.

“It’s more things that have to come together for me to make my mind up to stay longer or not, but these things are definitely not helping, that’s for sure.”