Williams to mark 800 races with Silverstone livery

Williams has become the third team to announce a special livery at the British Grand Prix, with the team starting its 800th race celebrations at its home event.

Silverstone was originally due to be Williams’ 800th race based on its interpretation of the numbers, but the cancellation of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix has pushed that milestone back to the following race in Hungary. Williams will mark the occasion at both events but has a special livery for Silverstone given its proximity to its Grove headquarters, that features the British flag on the rear of the car.

There is also the original Frank Williams Racing Cars logo on the inside of the flag, and ‘Est. 1977’ to mark the year of its first race. The special design will only be used at Silverstone, with other activations planned for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

As well as Williams, McLaren has already unveiled a chrome livery in collaboration with Google, and Aston Martin has a new partnership with Valvoline that will see red and blue additions to the edge of the engine cover as well as Valvoline logos on the front wing and barge boards.