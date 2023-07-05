Paretta named Grand Marshal for IMSA's Lime Rock race

Beth Paretta, the founder, owner and Team Principal of Paretta Autosport – the first woman-owned, woman-driven and woman-forward team in the NTT IndyCar Series – will add another milestone to her impressive motorsport career, serving as the Grand Marshal for the upcoming FCP Euro Northeast Grand Prix Presented by LIQUI MOLY at Lime Rock Park (July 21-22). Paretta’s exceptional achievements and dedication to promoting diversity and inclusion in motorsports make her the perfect fit for this prestigious role.

As the Grand Marshal, Paretta will have the honor of signaling the start of an exhilarating weekend of racing action.

In addition to her role as Grand Marshal, Paretta will host the highly anticipated Women in Motorsports North America “Power Hour” reception on the Sam Posey Straight on Friday (July 21). This unique event aims to celebrate and showcase the accomplishments of women in various motorsports disciplines, including drivers, engineers, mechanics and team managers.

“I am truly honored to be named the Grand Marshal for the FCP Euro Northeast Grand Prix,” said Paretta. “Lime Rock Park has a rich history and is an iconic venue in North American motorsports. The Women in Motorsports North America Power Hour is a platform to showcase the talented women who have made significant contributions to the sport. I hope this event inspires the next generation of female racers and industry professionals.”

Women in Motorsports North America (WIMNA) is a community of professionals devoted to supporting opportunities for women across all disciplines of motorsport by creating an inclusive, resourceful environment to foster mentorship, advocacy, education and growth, thereby ensuring the continued strength and successful future of our sport.

Paretta has a rich background in the automotive industry that includes key roles with Volkswagen and Aston Martin, as well as spearheading the marketing and operations of the performance brand SRT and the championship-winning SRT Motorsports programs at Fiat Chrysler. She is the founder and CEO of Paretta Autosport, committed to accelerating gender equity in motorsports.

“Skip Barber and I are delighted that Beth agreed to be Grand Marshal of the largest ever IMSA race event at Lime Rock Park,” said Dicky Riegel, CEO of Lime Rock Park. “Not only is Beth a motorsports visionary who has created an incredible following through her endeavors, but as a Connecticut native Lime Rock Park is also Beth’s home track. We are delighted to welcome our good friend back to Lime Rock in this honored role.”

The FCP Euro Northeast Grand Prix promises to deliver unparalleled racing excitement, featuring some of the finest sports cars and drivers in North America. Tickets for the event are now on sale here.