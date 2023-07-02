Austrian GP extends contract through 2030

Formula 1 has announced a new agreement with the promoter of the Austrian Grand Prix — the second in four months — to keep the race on the calendar through 2030.

The Red Bull Ring has been an ever-present since returning to the schedule in 2014, hosting doubleheaders in both 2020 and 2021 as the sport reacted to the COVID-19 pandemic. In March, a new deal to run from 2024 until 2027 was announced, but F1 has now confirmed a further extension.

“I am delighted to announce this news with our exceptional partners in Austria,” Domenicali said. “The vision and passion of Dietrich Mateschitz, a man who loved this sport, made this all possible and it is a very special moment and a tribute to him that we can confirm we will be racing at this incredible venue until 2030. The race in Austria is a big favorite for the drivers and all our fans and we are looking forward to many years of excitement and action that are ahead of us.”

Austria is a sprint event this season, and Red Bull Ring general manager Erich Wolf says the commitment shows the importance of the event to the wider Red Bull brand.

“The Red Bull Ring is excited to announce that we will continue our special relationship with Formula 1 until 2030,” Wolf said. “This long-term deal represents Formula 1’s strong commitment to Austria and Styria.

“The fact that the Formula 1 keeps the home grand prix of Oracle Red Bull Racing is of great importance for the Murtal region and for the employees of the Red Bull Ring. With pride and joy we celebrate the 10th joint year at Spielberg. Our special thanks goes to the fans and all supporters.”

Red Bull’s backing has added significance as it comes as F1 prepares to discuss an extension of the Concorde Agreement with all of the 10 teams, binding them to the sport from a commercial point of view.