SRO America reveals 2024 calendar

SRO Motorsports America announced its 2024 calendar today at the CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa, as SRO Motorsports Group founder and CEO Stephane Ratel outlined the global SRO schedule.

The Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS features seven events across the United States, with four additional series accompanying the headlining act. GT America powered by AWS, Pirelli GT4 America, TC America powered by Skip Barber, and the Toyota GR Cup North America joins the fun for action-packed weekends.

“We looked to create consistency with our calendar to enhance our relationships with our circuit partners and continue to build date equity for fans. This continues to drive our event growth and provide the framework to deliver world class events at the global SRO level,” said SRO Motorsports America president and CEO Greg Gill.

Sonoma Raceway once again plays host to the official season opener. Two rounds of racing on April 5-7. The second stop of the championship heads back to NOLA Motorsports Park returning to the calendar on April 26-28.

Circuit of The Americas plays host to sports car racing once more on May 17-19, while Virginia International Raceway will lead into the summer break, returning on June 14-16.

GT America powered by AWS heads back to Music City for a street battle in Nashville on August 2-4. Road America will bring together all SRO America championships on August 16-18. The penultimate venue remains is to be announced but will take place on September 6-8.

The 2024 season will end at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with the Indianapolis 8 Hours presented by AWS on October 5 and the final rounds of racing for all SRO America series, October 4-6.

In addition, an SRO America organized winter test event will take place on February 28-29.

2024 SRO Motorsports America

February 28-29 – SRO Winter Test – Location TBA

April 5-7 – Sonoma Raceway – Sonoma, CA

April 26-28 – NOLA Motorsports Park – New Orleans, LA

May 17-19 – Circuit of The Americas – Austin, TX

June 14-16 – Virginia International Raceway – Alton, VA

August 2-4 – Music City Grand Prix – Nashville, TN (GT America)

August 16-18 – Road America – Elkhart Lake, WI

September 6-8 – To Be Announced

October 4-6 – Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Indianapolis, IN