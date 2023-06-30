Maserati reveals GT2 car

Maserati officially revealed its new GT2 race car Friday at the 24 Hours of Spa, which brings the Maserati brand back to GT racing for the first time since its MC12 model, which raced from 2005-2010.

A racing version of the MC20 sports car, powered by a 621hp Nettuno V6, the Maserati GT2 was designed and built for use by customer teams and gentleman drivers in the GT2 class. and is set to debut later this year in the Fanatec GT European Series.

“Our DNA and our spirit have always lain in racing. Our story began and developed from the track to the road,” said Davide Grasso, Maserati CEO. “The decision to return to track racing forms part of a thorough strategic framework, inaugurated this year with the debut in Formula E, to which we have now added our return to the world of GT competitions. Now more than ever we want to rekindle and nourish that competitive passion that has always characterized and motivated us to achieve major milestones.”