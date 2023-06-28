NHRA podcast: Natalie Torrence

Natalie Torrence is living the dream of working for herself and one of the most successful businesses in drag racing — Innovative Creative Experts. Torrence joins The Racing Writer’s Podcast to share her background and how she got into drag racing, having something of her own away from her husband, four-time Top Fuel champion Steve Torrence, and so much more:
TV 54m ago
Racing on TV, June 29-July 2
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted. Thursday, June 29 Friday, June 30 Saturday, July 1 Sunday, July 2 Key: SDD: (…)
IMSA 1hr ago
Proton WeatherTech 963 to make IMSA debut at Road America
Proton Competition has revealed the livery and driver lineup for its Porsche 963 that will debut at Monza before attentions turn to the (…)
Sports Cars 1hr ago
Ford reveals Mustang GT4 at Spa
On the heels of introducing the Mustang GT3 last month, Ford has revealed the second race car to come from the S650 platform, the (…)
NASCAR 2hr ago
NASCAR readies to step into the unknown for Chicago Street Race
The spectacle of NASCAR stock cars roaring through the streets of downtown Chicago this weekend will be a first for the sport, (…)
Opinion 4hr ago
Why Andretti’s climb to F1 just got steeper
It has been a big week of investments in Formula 1, and while none of them involved Andretti Global, they are likely to have a big impact on (…)
Le Mans/WEC 6hr ago
Revised entries revealed for WEC at Monza
The FIA World Endurance Championship has revealed a handful of changes to the entry for the next round of the series, the 6 Hours of Monza (…)
Formula 1 6hr ago
Vowles confident in Williams progress
Williams can mount a realistic challenge for seventh place in the Formula 1 constructors’ championship this season with the strengths (…)
Le Mans/WEC 6hr ago
TF Sport switches to Corvette for 2024 WEC
TF Sport is set to switch from being an Aston Martin to a Corvette customer team for the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship, competing (…)
NASCAR 21hr ago
Button feeling better prepared ahead of second NASCAR start
Jenson Button will make his second NASCAR Cup Series start this weekend in Chicago, and he feels much more prepared than his first try (…)
NASCAR 23hr ago
Legacy Motor Club withdraws from Chicago race after Johnson family tragedy
Legacy Motor Club has withdrawn the No. 84 Chevrolet of Jimmie Johnson from this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race on the streets of Chicago (…)
