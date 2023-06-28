NHRA podcast: Natalie Torrence

Natalie Torrence is living the dream of working for herself and one of the most successful businesses in drag racing — Innovative Creative Experts. Torrence joins The Racing Writer’s Podcast to share her background and how she got into drag racing, having something of her own away from her husband, four-time Top Fuel champion Steve Torrence, and so much more:

