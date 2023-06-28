NASCAR readies to step into the unknown for Chicago Street Race

The spectacle of NASCAR stock cars roaring through the streets of downtown Chicago this weekend will be a first for the sport, presenting both opportunities and challenges that are being taken seriously across the board.

Since the event was announced last fall, NASCAR officials have been hard at work planning and preparing for the event An office was set up in Chicago and an open line of communication established between NASCAR, city officials and locals. Race president Julie Giese said recently she’s been in at least 150 meetings about the race and answering all questions.

In terms of logistics, NASCAR is leaving no stone unturned, with the philosophy being to over-prepare. Fortunately, there are officials within the competition department who have previous street course experience, either through positions with IMSA or other racing series, and naturally, those who work for NASCAR are leaning heavily on their IMSA counterparts.

The 12-turn course is still under construction, being completed in segments to avoid extended traffic shutdowns. It will not be a closed course until Friday evening, with no official running until Saturday morning. Xfinity Series drivers will get the first crack at it with a practice session set for 11am ET Saturday.

The many variables in play regarding the Chicago race include: