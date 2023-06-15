New faces in new places as Fanatec GT World Challenge America heads for VIR

Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS takes on Virginia International Raceway this weekend as the 2023 calendar hits its midway point before teams break to focus on the CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa, July 1-2.

VIR gives teams a chance to set things up for a strong run to the final race, the Indianapolis 8 Hour. The 3.27-mile, 17-turn course features flowing fast turns and faster straightaways. Fans can watch a full day of practice Friday, June 16. A driver autograph session at 1pm ET splits qualifying and racing Saturday. The final race Sunday kicks off with an open grid walk. A total of 17 cars and six manufacturers make up the grid for the two-race weekend.

A few stand out with the addition of BMW powerhouse Turner Motorsport joining the PRO-AM class grid and the RealTime Racing entry of Anthony Bartone and new co-driver Adam Christodoulou step up to the class after competing in the AM class. In the PRO class the No. 9 TR3 Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 of Kenton Koch and Daniel Morad join together. The entry steps up from the PRO-AM class with Morad and adds Koch to the mix. Samantha Tan receives a new co-driver to be announced as John Edwards was unable to make the round due to other responsibilities.

As global rounds continue to award winners, the manufacturers’ championship continues to heat up. Mercedes-AMG currently sits in the lead with 8,103 points followed by Audi Sport with 6,466 and Porsche with 5,748 to round out the top three. Seven manufacturers are up to win the championship. In addition to the three front-runners BMW M, Lamborghini, Ferrari and McLaren are also in the fight.

PRO class

The PRO class has been heated. The No. 28 RS1 Porsche 911 GT3 R of Eric Filgueiras and Steven McAleer lead the class with 120 points with the No. 93 Racers Edge Motorsports Acura NSX GT3 of Ashton Harrison and Mario Farnbacher closely behind in 103 points in the PRO Teams Championship. MDK Motorsports has proven that keeping it clean pays off as the No. 53 MDK Porsche 911 GT3 R sits third in points.

The No. 94 BimmerWorld BMW M4 GT3 of Chandler Hull and Bill Auberlen and the No. 21 Conquest Racing Ferrari 296 GT3 of Manny Franco and Alessandro Balzan came into contact with one another in Race 1 at Circuit of The Americas. The Ferrari was unable to return for Race 2. The BMW served a penalty in Race 2 relegating the entry to the back of the field for the race.

Race 1 at VIR will be the first time the full PRO class grid has regathered and the addition of the TR3 Racing Mercedes-AMG of Koch and Morad will add another level of competition.

PRO-AM class

In the PRO-AM Class Wright Motorsports has been dominating. The team boasts two entries with the No. 45 Porsche 911 GT3 R of Jan Heylen and Charlie Luck and the No. 120 Porsche 911 GT3 R of Adam Adelson and Elliot Skeer. The consistent competitiveness puts the team in first with 130 points. The No. 04 CrowdStrike by Riley Mercedes-AMG GT3 of George Kurtz and Colin Braun sits tied for second with 84 points. The No. 007 TRG Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 of Derek DeBoer and Valentin Hasse-Clot share the second position with the CrowdStrike team.

DXDT Racing sits in third with its two entries- the No. 08 Mercedes-AMG GT3 of Scott Smithson and Bryan Sellers and the No. 91 Mercedes-AMG GT3 of Jeff Burton and Corey Lewis. ACI Motorsports is in striking distance of the top three in points with the No. 16 Porsche 911 GT3 R of Pedro Torres and Spencer Pumpelly entry. Tan in the No. 38 ST Racing BMW M4 GT3 and No. 33 Triarsi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3 of Justin Wetherill and Ryan Dalziel round out the pack of competitors seen in the first six rounds of racing.

Bartone and Christodoulou in the No. 43 RealTime Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 and No. 096 Turner Motorsport BMW M4 GT3 of Vincent Barletta and Robby Foley finish out the PRO-AM grid.

Single-day or three-day ticket packages are available. Nissan owners can join the Nissan exclusive car corral, while the Patriot Car Corral is open to vehicles of all kinds, with proceeds going to helping veterans of the United States and Canadian military. Tickets are on sale here.

For fans unable to attend the event in person, the GT World YouTube page may do just the trick. The live stream covers all series races over the weekend, including Fanatec GT World Challenge America qualifying rounds. For those wanting to get to know the community a little better, join DJ Clark, Kyle Heyer and Daniel Gilligan on the SROMotorsports Twitch stream, where the trio interacts with fans and interviews drivers while covering on-track activity.