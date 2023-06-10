LM24, Hour 13: Crash shakes up the LMP2 battle; Toyota leads overall

A crash for Cool Racing’s No. 47 ORECA 07 broke up what was an otherwise quiet hour of running at the Le Mans 24 Hours. Reshad De Gerus was running third in LMP2 when he went off at the entry into the Porsche Curves, smacking the front of the car against the tire barrier before whipping around to do even more damage to the rear.

Apart from De Gerus’ off, it was an uneventful hour as the Hypercar battle settled down with the No. 8 Toyota GR010 of Brendon Hartley in control of the race after Toyota entered its second stint on its current set of tires. The No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R currently leads but will drop down to third once it completes its pitstop and the Toyota of Hartley we reassume the lead of the race.

Ferrari’s No. 51 499P changed its Michelins, and driver, with Antonio Giovinazzi now behind the wheel after the latest stop and running third, although will be promoted to second once the No. 2 Cadillac completes its imminent pitstop.

In LMP2, the No. 34 Inter Europol Competition ORECA (main image) climbed back up to the lead of the class after dropping down to fifth at the end of the last hour. Like always, LMP2 remains remarkably close and hard to predict at this stage of the race.

Like the previous hour, the No. 85 Iron Dames Porsche 911 RSR of Sarah Bovy controlled the lead of GTE Am but pitted just before the top of the hour. That meant that the No. 57 Kessel Racing Ferrari 488 inherited the lead of the class.

HOUR 13 RUNNING ORDER