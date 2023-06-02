NASCAR Truck points leader Heim out for WWTR

Corey Heim will miss this weekend’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR).

TRICON Garage announced on social media Friday that Heim, 20, is sitting the upcoming weekend out due to an undisclosed illness. Jesse Love will pilot the No. 11 Toyota in Heim’s place, with Toni Breidinger taking over Love’s No. 1 Toyota.

The team plans to “work with NASCAR to seek a medical waiver to retain playoff eligibility for Heim and the No. 11 team.”

Heim is a three-time winner in 30 Truck Series starts dating back to 2021. He currently leads the series standings with 425 points, 26 points clear of second-place Ty Majeski after 11 races. Should he receive a waiver, the Georgian is all but locked into the playoffs due to a spring win at Martinsville Speedway.

Love will be making his Truck Series debut. The 18-year-old Californian is a two-time ARCA Menards Series West champion and the current championship leader in the main ARCA Menards Series with three wins in five races. He’s also a star in dirt racing, having won an Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series race at Tri-City Speedway on Thursday night.

Breidinger made her Truck Series debut at Kansas Speedway in May, where she finished 15th. She has made sporadic starts in the ARCA ranks over the past six years, with 10 top-10s and a best finish of seventh in an ARCA Menards Series East race at Dover Motor Speedway in April.

The Truck Series race at WWTR is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday, with coverage on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.