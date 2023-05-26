Williams fans to choose Gulf livery for three races

Williams will have a special Gulf livery for the Formula 1 races in Singapore, Japan and Qatar this season, with fans able to vote between four options.

Gulf joined Williams ahead of this season after previously partnering with McLaren, a deal that saw the iconic livery used in Monaco back in 2021. While there isn’t a one-off design this weekend, Williams has announced it will run the fan-selected livery at three flyaway races later this season, following feedback earlier this year that fans wanted to see the colorscheme used.

“Gulf’s iconic colors have created stunning liveries throughout motorsport history, and this year is set to be no different,” Gulf Oil International CEO Mike Jones said. “We are incredibly proud to announce that a Gulf livery will be running on the Williams Racing cars at the Singapore, Japanese and Qatar Grands Prix in 2023.

“This project is all about giving fans control and placing them at the centre of our partnership with Williams Racing. We feel strongly that each theme and livery will go down extremely well and look forward to seeing which one the fans choose.

“We hope that Gulf and Williams Racing fans alike love this vote and get excited about their role in choosing the latest Gulf livery. This activation marks what will be an iconic moment for both Gulf and Williams Racing in motorsport.”

Announcing the project on a yacht in the Monaco harbor, Jones was joined by James Vowles, Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant who all stated a preference for the “heritage” design, although all four have been produced by the team to provide different options.

“I’m excited to announce the livery vote as part of our partnership between Gulf and Williams Racing,” Vowles said. “The winning livery will showcase two iconic motorsport brands coming together. Our fans have the opportunity to create motorsport history with their livery decision, bringing this partnership to life. I can’t wait to see the winning design and watch the Williams Racing fans cheering the team on.”

The four options — “Bolder than Bold,” “Contemporary,” “Visionary” and “Heritage” — can be voted for on the official Williams website: www.williamsf1.com.