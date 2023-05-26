Indy 500 Trackside: Inside Purdue-Indy’s motorsports engineering undergraduate program

Indy 500 Trackside: Inside Purdue-Indy’s motorsports engineering undergraduate program

Learn about the Purdue in Indianapolis Motorsports Engineering undergraduate program with its director Chris Finch and one of its star graduates, Chip Ganassi Racing simulation engineer Rebecca Hutton.

