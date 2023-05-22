Indy 500 Trackside Report: Agustin Canapino's speedway dream

Argentina’s Agustin Canapino has become one of the great stories of this year’s Indy 500, which the rookie shares with RACER’s Marshall Pruett after qualifying for the great American race.
IndyCar 26m ago
Legge, Wilson crash heavily in Indy 500 practice
A crash-free month of May came to an end during Monday’s two-hour practice session at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway when Katherine (…)
USF Pro Championships 1hr ago
USF Pro Championships talent watch: Jordan Missig
Aged 25, Jordan Missig is older than many of his USF Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires competitors. But given his late (…)
NASCAR 4hr ago
Wallace taking the positives from strong All-Star showing
Bubba Wallace was disappointed to come up short of a $1 million victory on Sunday night at North Wilkesboro Speedway but found solace (…)
Ferrari Challenge 6hr ago
Ferrari Challenge's Atlanta weekend draws to a close
Ferrari Challenge continued its North American season at Road Atlanta for the third weekend of the 2023 season. After a weekend of cool and (…)Presented by: Ferrari Challenge N.A.
Formula 1 6hr ago
Mercedes unveils next stage of factory expansion
Mercedes has unveiled the plans for the next phase of its $87million (£70m) factory development that will create “a Silicon Valley style (…)
NASCAR 8hr ago
North Wilkesboro has "a lot of potential" after All-Star rebirth - Smith
North Wilkesboro Speedway hosted its first NASCAR Cup Series race in 27 years on Sunday night with the All-Star Race, closing the chapter (…)
NASCAR 17hr ago
Larson dominates All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro
Kyle Larson’s third victory in the Sunday’s NASCAR All-Star Race was a case of absolute dominance. It was also a case study in strategy (…)
Comments