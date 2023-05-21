Know the Track: Road Atlanta with Ferrari Challenge driver David Voronin

Logan LeGrand photo

By |

Presented by: Ferrari Challenge N.A.

Nowhere is Road Atlanta’s daunting and undulating layout more apparent than the section from Turn 3 to Turn 5, also known as the esses. Join David Voronin (Foreign Cars Italia) as he shares some of the speed secrets to this demanding section.

Ferrari Challenge

