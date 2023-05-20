Indy 500 qualifying day one recap with Ilott, Legge, Enerson and McLaughlin

Day 1 of Indy 500 qualifying is over and RACER’s Marshall Pruett is joined by Callum Ilott, Katherine Legge, RC Enerson, and Scott McLaughlin.
NASCAR 2hr ago
Starting lineup for NASCAR's All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro
The field for the first edition of the All-Start Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway is nearly complete after Saturday night’s heat (…)
NASCAR 3hr ago
Suarez races to All-Star pole at North Wilkesboro
Daniel Suarez will start from the pole in the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway after winning the first heat race Saturday (…)
NASCAR 4hr ago
Buescher to start All-Star Race second after heat win at North Wilkesboro
Chris Buescher led wire-to-wire and won the second heat race Saturday night to earn a spot on the front row in the NASCAR All-Star Race at (…)
NASCAR 4hr ago
Larson and Chastain moving on from Darlington scuffle
Kyle Larson and Ross Chastain did talk earlier this week after the two crashed for the race lead late at Darlington Raceway, and according to (…)
NHRA 4hr ago
Salinas, Hight, Glenn, Herrera qualify No. 1 at NHRA Route 66 Nationals
Camrie Caruso drove to the win at the first NHRA Pro Stock All-Star Callout, claiming the victory over Aaron Stanfield on Saturday as part (…)
IndyCar 5hr ago
Rahal Letterman Lanigan looking for answers after disastrous Indy 500 qualifying
Graham Rahal’s face and body language told the story as the look of dejection and defeat was present in all of his mannerisms. The worst (…)
IndyCar 5hr ago
Andretti Autosport stews on "embarrassing" Indy 500 qualifying
Romain Grosjean knew what he had. It wasn’t enough to dream about being in the Fast 12. He’d settle for 19th. Colton Herta was stymied (…)
IndyCar 5hr ago
Foyt finally feeling the 'Cannon Effect' at Indianapolis
With Michael Cannon on his timing stand, Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon earned the last two pole positions for the Indianapolis 500. And (…)
IndyCar 6hr ago
Rosenqvist leads outstanding Indy 500 qualifying for Arrow McLaren
Felix Rosenqvist delivered a four-lap average of almost 234mph to eclipse teammate Alexander Rossi’s long-time benchmark and top Day 1 (…)
