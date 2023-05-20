Indy 500 qualifying day one recap with Ilott, Legge, Enerson and McLaughlin

Indy 500 qualifying day one recap with Ilott, Legge, Enerson and McLaughlin

Day 1 of Indy 500 qualifying is over and RACER’s Marshall Pruett is joined by Callum Ilott, Katherine Legge, RC Enerson, and Scott McLaughlin.

