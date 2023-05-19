North Wilkesboro All-Star Race primer

North Wilkesboro Speedway is officially back open for business.

For the first time since 1996, there will be NASCAR Cup Series cars on track at North Wilkesboro beginning Friday. The three-day weekend features the Craftsman Truck Series and events leading into the All-Star Race and the return of the popular Pit Crew Challenge to showcase the teams as well.

Here is a reminder of what to expect this weekend:

In addition to practice held Friday, qualifying will be the Pit Crew Challenge. Each team must complete a four-tire pit stop during the challenge, with the timing lines being one pit box behind and one box ahead of the team’s designated pit box.

The pit crew challenge will determine the starting lineups for the All-Star Race heat races and the All-Star Open. A $100,000 bonus will be awarded to the winning team from the Pit Crew Challenge.

A simplified racing format will highlight the weekend.

There will be two 60-lap heat races held Saturday for the All-Star Race. The results of the heat races will determine the starting line for the All-Star Race — results from the first heat race setting the inside row and the results from the second heat race setting the outside row.

All laps — green and caution — in the heat races will count. There will be one chance at ending in overtime.

The All-Star Open, run Sunday evening, is 100 laps and all laps will count. There will be a competition break around lap 40 and one chance at ending the race with overtime.

Three drivers will advance out of the Open: the top two finishers and the fan vote winner.

The All-Star Race, run Sunday night, will be 200 laps split into 100-lap segments. Teams will start on sticker tires and have three additional sets in their pit box. However, after the lap 100 competition break, only one set of stickers can be used.

All laps will count in the All-Star Race, and there are unlimited attempts at overtime.

Drivers entered in the All-Star Open:

No. 7 – Corey LaJoie

No. 10 – Aric Almirola

No. 13 – Chandler Smith

No. 15 – JJ Yeley

No. 16 – AJ Allmendinger

No. 21 – Harrison Burton

No. 31 – Justin Haley

No. 34 – Michael McDowell

No. 38 – Todd Gilliland

No. 41 – Ryan Preece

No. 42 – Noah Gragson

No. 48 – Josh Berry

No. 51 – Ryan Newman

No. 54 – Ty Gibbs

No. 77 – Ty Dillon

No. 78 – Josh Bilicki

Drivers locked into the All-Star Race:

No. 1 – Ross Chastain

No. 2 – Austin Cindric

No. 3 – Austin Dillon

No. 4 – Kevin Harvick

No. 5 – Kyle Larson

No. 6 – Brad Keselowski

No. 8 – Kyle Busch

No. 9 – Chase Elliott

No. 11 – Denny Hamlin

No. 12 – Ryan Blaney

No. 14 – Chase Briscoe

No. 17 – Chris Buescher

No. 19 – Martin Truex Jr.

No. 20 – Christopher Bell

No. 22 – Joey Logano

No. 23 – Bubba Wallace

No. 24 – William Byron

No. 43 – Erik Jones

No. 45 – Tyler Reddick

No. 47 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

No. 99 Daniel Suarez