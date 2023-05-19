Lucy Block to race Sierra Echo EV at Pikes Peak

Lucy Block, wife of the late Ken Block, will honor the rally driver’s legacy by competing at this year’s Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

Already an accomplished rally driver in her own right with a string of top-10 class finishes in National and Regional rallying in the U.S., this will be Block’s first outing at Pikes Peak. So far this year she has been competing in the limited four-wheel-drive class in the American Rally Association National championship in a Ford Fiesta Rally3 alongside Alex Gelsomino, who navigated for Ken Block for nearly two decades.

“My biggest accomplishments have always been being a mother to my kids and a strong, supportive wife,” said Block. “Being given the opportunity to drive to the summit for Ken at Pikes Peak is an honor. He gave so much to the action sports community.

“Driving Pikes Peak International Hill Climb gives us a way to carry Ken’s spirit forward and do something he was excited to do himself. We are eager to be able to use this opportunity to create awareness around 43 Institute, and celebrate my husband’s love for motorsports and innovation.”

Block will drive the Sierra Echo EV adorned with a livery reminiscent of the 2020 look of Ken Block’s Ford Escort Cosworth V2.

The Sierra Echo EV is based on one of Sierra Cars’ race-bred off-road vehicles, but powered by an all-electric drivetrain developed by Utah’s Hypercraft USA. The 1,350lb Echo EV delivers a peak power figure of 225 kW — the equivalent of around 300hp — thanks to three 18.6 kWh batteries. It’s good for a top speed of 120mph with 368 ft/lbs of torque at a maximum of 12,000rpm.

“Ken has been a big inspiration to many of us at Hypercraft, for decades,” said Hypercraft co-founder and chief marketing officer Jonathon Miller. “The opportunity to work with Lucy, and to be the EV powertrain provider for the Sierra Echo that will take her up this legendary mountain, is a huge honor, to say the least.

“We’re excited to see the Block family inspire the next generation of performance culture, just like their dad did.”

Sierra Cars will also be producing a limited production run of seven “Block Edition” cars, with a portion of the proceeds from the sales of the cars being donated to the Block family’s 43 Institute. The initiative intends to raise $43,000 for the non-profit which “aims to open the door of opportunity to the network of creatives, business leaders, marketing experts, top level athletes, and artists that Ken has built in his decades-long career; providing grants and support to make dreams happen.”

“We are so honored to take part in this year’s PPIHC with the Block family,” said Sierra Cars founder and pro racer Cole Powelson. “Shortly after Ken’s passing, I was speaking with Lucy and realized how important it was to her that she remains in motorsports with her family. Getting Lucy involved at Pikes Peak seemed like the place where we could make the most positive impact.

“Standing on the summit of Pikes Peak on race day is one of the greatest pleasures I’ve ever known. To be able to share that with Lucy and Lia is the thing I’m looking forward to most this year.”

Ken Block competed at Pikes Peak in 2005 and was set to return in 2022 in the 1,400 horsepower, four-wheel-drive “Hoonipigasus” Porsche until engine troubles curtailed the plan. That car will return to the event this year with his and Lucy’s daughter Lia running the car in a non-competitive “tribute” run.

Lia Block was a podium finisher in the short-lived Sierra Cars class in Nitro Rallycross in 2021 and also been a regular competitor in the U.S. national rally championship, driving a Subaru BRZ in the Open 2-wheel-drive class alongside Rhianon Gelsomino.