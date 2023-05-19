F1 matches Ferrari’s $1 million donation to flood relief

Formula 1 has announced it will make an immediate €1 million ($1.08m) donation to the flood relief effort in Italy after the environmental disaster that led to the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix being called off.

Torrential rain and severe thunderstorms led to flooding and landslides in Emilia-Romagna this week, following further floods earlier this month. With a number of people having died and thousands having to evacuate their homes at times this week, the race in Imola was called off on Wednesday in order to allow emergency services to focus on support and the clean-up operation.

After Ferrari announced it will make a seven-figure donation to the Emilia-Romagna Region’s Agency for Territorial Safety and Civil Protection, F1 has matched that sum.

“I was born and grew up in the marvelous lands of Emilia Romagna, a place that is living through some of the saddest moments in its history,” F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said. “The situation facing the communities in the region is terrible, but I know that the resilience and passion of the people in the region, like so many across Italy, will prevail through this crisis.

“We must do everything we can to support them at this difficult time and that is why we are donating to help support the relief efforts on the ground. My thoughts, on behalf of the entire Formula 1 community, are with everyone affected and we want to thank the emergency services for their incredible work.”

As well as the financial contribution, F1 has confirmed that all food and water from Paddock Club, as well as team, circuit and F1 hospitality, has been donated to a group organizing food banks and distribution for those who have been affected by the floods.

Limited team and F1 personnel remain in the region to continue trying to pack-down the Imola paddock ahead of the move to Monaco next week.