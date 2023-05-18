Australian Supercars star van Gisbergen to make NASCAR debut in Chicago with Trackhouse

PROJECT91 will return to NASCAR Cup Series competition in July at the Chicago street course with three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen.

It will be van Gisbergen’s debut in the series.

“I can honestly say I have dreamed about an opportunity in NASCAR, but really never thought it would become a reality,” said van Gisbergen. “I can’t wait to get to the States to meet everyone and prepare for Chicago. It’s NASCAR’s first time on the streets of Chicago, so in some ways, everyone will be a rookie like me, but I don’t underestimate that it’s going to be a huge challenge.”

Enhance Health will sponsor the No. 91 Chevrolet. Quad Lock, an Australian company that signed van Gisbergen as a product ambassador in 2022, will be an associate sponsor. Darian Grubb will continue to serve as the team’s crew chief.

PROJECT91 made its debut last season at Watkins Glen with Kimi Raikkonen. The team made its second start earlier this season with Raikkonen at Circuit of the Americas.

“We have been very pleased with the fan reaction to Kimi’s participation the last two seasons,” Marks said. “I’ll concede the American racing fan might not be as familiar with Shane as they are with Kimi, but if you talk with anyone in Australia, New Zealand, and that part of the world, they will tell you he is one of the most talented drivers on the planet. He’s used to street racing in heavy cars, and I think everyone will be impressed with his performance.”

van Gisbergen will arrive in the United States in late June to begin his preparation with the team. It will include being immersed with them for the Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway.

“There is so much I have to learn about these cars and how the races are run,” van Gisbergen said. “The learning curve will be quite steep, but I am ready for everything they will throw at me. I know a lot of Kiwis and Aussies will be watching, and I’m honored to get this opportunity.”