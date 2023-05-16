Whelen Engineering and Team Fox Racing for a Cure announce Mazda MX-5 Cup car giveaway

Whelen Engineering, Flis Performance, and Team Fox, the grassroots community fundraising program of The Michael J. Fox Foundation, are teaming up to raise money for Parkinson’s research by giving away a Mazda MX-5 Cup Car valued at $100,000. Race fans and supporters who make a minimum donation of $25 through https://racingforacure.giving/ will be entered to win a fully built race car specifically designed for the Mazda MX-5 Cup series and built by Flis Performance.

This initiative was developed by Sonny Whelen, owner and Executive Vice-President of Whelen Engineering, to help the Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research find a cure for Parkinson’s Disease, a cause he cares about deeply. “I have been a passionate supporter of The Michael J. Fox Foundation and their mission to find a cure for Parkinson’s for many years,” he said. “I am especially proud to bring this project to fruition and raise money for the important research that needs to be done to find better treatments and ultimately, a cure.”

More than 10 million people worldwide are living with Parkinson’s disease. In the United States, approximately 90,000 new cases will be diagnosed this year alone, and there is no known cure. Every cent donated through this fundraiser goes straight to Team Fox’s high-impact research programs to help speed a cure for Parkinson’s disease.

The deadline for participating in the giveaway is January 24, 2024 at the Rolex 24. For more information about the Whelen and Team Fox Mazda MX-5 Cup Car Giveaway or to learn more about the Team Fox mission, visit https://racingforacure.giving/.