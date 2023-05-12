‘We just need to clean up our game’ - Bourdais

Sebastian Bourdais believes Cadillac is in a good position to compete with its Cadillac V-Series.R if the team can clean up some of the mistakes it has made in the first half of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.

“I think we just keep doing what we’re doing, try and clean up our game,” Bourdais told RACER. “Obviously, I made a mistake at Long Beach. I’m still not entirely sure what I should’ve done differently. Like I said, try to clean up our game — we’ve had one mechanical and one driver error so far and that’s two too many this year, but it’s a long season and we’ve got a strong team and the Cadillac is really a competitive package.”

A fire in the engine at Sebring and a brake lockup leading to a spin at the first corner at Long Beach have set the team back. The No. 01 Cadillac is 90 points behind the championship-leading No. 6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963 of Mathieu Jaminet and Nick Tandy, but Bourdais noted that the still-young season with the new GTP cars has more than the usual number of variables in play.

“The (points) gaps are still relatively small; it’s only race four, so we’ll see how things shake out,” Bourdais said. “Everybody’s still in the development period and finding speed and trying to understand what you really have and discover the car every time you’re at new racetracks. I think there are a lot of unknowns, and nobody really knows every weekend how you are going to fare, what’s the right strategy, what’s the tire degradation and this, that and the other.”