Dickinson rolls on in Miami GP Carrera Cup Race 1

Riley Dickinson, Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America points leader, returned to victory lane Saturday as the winner of the series’ first of two support races for Formula 1’s Miami Grand Prix. The No. 53 Kellymoss driver led from pole position to the Pro class win despite heavy pressure throughout the 40-minute, all Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car race. It was Dickinson’s fourth win in five races.

“Having the U.S. National Anthem on an F1 podium is something I will remember a long time. I am still a bit lost for words on that experience,” said Dickinson. “That is, hands down, the coolest experience I have had in my racing career so far. Obviously, a huge thank you to Porsche Motorsport North America for organizing that.

“There is still a bit more pace from me to be found. We have a good indication for what we need to improve for tomorrow. A great first race for Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America and F1. I am very proud to say I won the first race with that partnership. I am looking forward to seeing what we can get done for tomorrow.”

Tom Sargent (No. 17 McElrea Racing) pressed hard to unsettle Dickinson but came up just short in second place. Rookie Sargent has now finished second in every one of his North American race starts.

Michael McCann (No. 8 McCann Racing) took third place in the Pro class. Efrin Castro (No. 65 Kellymoss) won the Pro-Am class while Mark Kvamme (No. 43 MDK Motorsports) was victorious in Am.

The field of 40 Porsche race cars will take the green flag for Sunday’s Race 2 at 12:15pm ET. Dickinson will again lead the field to the green flag.

All races air on the Peacock streaming app, on IMSA.tv and at PorscheCarreraCup.us before being archived on Porsche Motorsport North America TV: https://www.youtube.com/c/PorscheMotorsportNorthAmerica, and at http://www.PorscheCarreraCup.us.