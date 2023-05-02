VICE, creator of '100 Days to Indy', reportedly facing bankruptcy threat

According to a report by the New York Times, VICE, the company in charge of creating the NTT IndyCar Series’ six-part “100 Days To Indy” docuseries, is at risk of declaring bankruptcy.

Currently in production, 100 Days debuted last Thursday and delivered 189,000 viewers in its primetime slot on the CW, the nation’s fifth-largest network. Its re-broadcast Sunday night on the same channel produced 196,000 viewers. Three episodes have been finished and a fourth is in production after last weekend’s race at Barber Motorsports Park, leaving the final two episodes to be completed once activities at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway begin later in the month.

“We love the show and are very encouraged by the early response,” IMS communications VP Alex Damron told RACER.

Although Damron was unable to speak on matters regarding VICE, RACER understands there are no concerns regarding the media firm’s ability to complete the 100 Days project and deliver all episodes before any potential issues arise regarding VICE’s future.

Episode 2 premieres on Thursday at 9pm ET.