National Motorsports Appeals Panel upholds L1 penalty against RCR's No.3 entry

The National Motorsports Appeals Panel has upheld the L1 penalty issued to the No. 3 team of Richard Childress Racing.

Austin Dillon’s team was penalized for an underwing infraction after the Martinsville Speedway race last month. The violation was found when Dillon’s car was selected for further inspection at the NASCAR R&D Center.

The appeal was heard Tuesday. The penalty that has been upheld was the loss of 60 championship driver and owner points, five playoff points, a two-race suspension to crew chief Keith Rodden as well as a $75,000 fine.

“As submitted the nuts are not a thread locking device – they are connected and part of the turn buckle,” a statement from the National Motorsports Appeals Panel read. “The nuts do not lock the assembly. Therefore, the assembly has been modified.”

Those who served on the panel were J. Kirk Russell, Lake Sped, and Kevin Whitaker.

Rodden served his suspension during the events at Talladega Superspeedway and Dover Motor Speedway. Dillon is 31st in the standings.