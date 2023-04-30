Gidley sweeps GT America weekend at NOLA; Chouest, Sabo share GT4 honors

Sunny skies above NOLA Motorsports Park welcomed GT America powered by AWS. The energy was palpable all weekend as the series of 20 cars took over the 2.75-mile, 16-turn track for the 30-minute races.

Memo Gidley stormed through to take the win in race one on Saturday, while local hot shoe Ross Chouest took his hometown spoils in GT4.

Gidley again led the SRO3 Class through the entirety of race two on Sunday while Elias Sabo took over the lead early on and never looked back in GT4. That didn’t stop others from bringing pressure throughout.

SRO3 CLASS

Four wins, six podiums in six races. Gidley in the No. 101 TKO Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT3 took NOLA by storm this weekend. While the driver had never been to NOLA Motorsports Park, it didn’t seem like he needed much introduction. Following Gidley across the finish line Sunday was George Kurtz in the No. 04 Crowdstrike by Riley Mercedes-AMG GT3.

Kurtz showed an understanding of his machine and the track as he maneuvered past third-place finisher Jason Daskalos. Kurtz may have qualified behind him, but throughout the duration of the race the two battled it out for podium position.

GT4 CLASS

Elias Sabo was jumping up and down upon exiting the No. 8 Flying Lizard Motorsports Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4 after race two. His first win of the season came as clean as one ever comes with absolute control over the GT4 field once he passed the pole sitter, Robb Holland. Holland and Sabo were battling when SRO3 Class traffic approached. Sabo navigated the pass as Adam Adelson in the No. 120 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R pushed his way through in the hot pursuit of his own race. Sabo made it stick when Holland gave room to the No. 120 of Adelson. Momentarily, Sabo also led Adelson toward the front stretch.

Holland in the No. 099 Rotek Racing Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport relinquished the second-place position to Todd Coleman in the No. 69 Archangel Motorsports Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4. The No. 099 of Holland would round out the top three of the class by the time the checkered flag flew.

The SRO Motorsports America return to the track in three weeks at the home of SRO America — Circuit of The Americas in Austin, TX.