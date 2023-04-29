Keselowski tops Dover Cup practice

Brad Keselowski laid the quickest lap down in practice on Saturday at Dover Motor Speedway, at 158.660 mph, 22.690 seconds. The RFK Racing driver and co-owner ran 15 total laps in the session, which was shortened slightly due to the rain which canceled the following qualifying session, putting Kyle Busch on pole for Sunday’s race on the Monster Mile.

Kyle Larson (22.809), William Byron (22.815), Chase Elliott (22.850) and Austin Cindric (22.856) had the top five speeds, while Joey Logano (22.857), Martin Truex Jr. (22.879), Ryan Preece (22.900), Denny Hamlin (22.903) and Bubba Wallace (22.912) completed the top 10.

Corey LaJoie has the fastest five-lap average, followed by Elliott, Josh Berry (filling in for the inured Alex Bowman), Truex Jr. and Keselowski. Berry (154.426 mph), Denny Hamlin, Daniel Suarez and William Byron had the quickest 10-lap averages as well.

Being the first time for any cars on track this weekend, no rubber laid down caused several spins. Austin Dillon backed his No. 3 Chevrolet into the wall, forcing the team to go to a backup car for Sunday’s Wurth 400.

Daniel Suarez and Erik Jones also spun but did not make any contact with the wall.

There are 36 drivers entered for Sunday’s Wurth 400 at Dover.