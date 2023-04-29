Dover qualifying rained out; Busch to lead field to green Sunday

Kyle Busch will start Sunday’s Wurth 400 at Dover where he finished last weekend’s GEICO 500 at Talladega — first.

Rain forced the cancellation of Saturday’s qualifying session for the Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway, putting the two-time winner this season and three-time Dover winner on the pole, the first time he’ll lead the field to green in 2023.

It’s the 33rd pole of his career, first since 2019 and first with Richard Childress Racing.

Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski, Chris Buescher, Chase Briscoe, Tyler Reddick, William Byron, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Chase Elliott — the defending race winner — round out the top 10 starters.

The field was set by metric, which weighs 15 percent of the fastest lap time positions of the last race, 25 percent of the driver finishing positions of the last race, 25 percent of the owner’s final race finishing positions of the last race and 35 percent of the owners points positions.

Filling in for Alex Bowman and having not raced last weekend in the Cup Series, Josh Berry had his driver-based numbers (fastest lap and finishing position) set to 41. He will start 23rd.

There are 36 drivers starting the Wurth 400.