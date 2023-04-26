Radical Motorsport reveals SR1 XXR

Radical Motorsport, the UK’s largest race car manufacturer, today confirmed the most extensive set of updates to its entry-level car, the SR1, in six years. Following XXR treatment to its SR3 and SR10 models, Radical Motorsport has announced the SR1 will be aligned with both under the XXR banner.

Since the model’s inception in 2012, the SR1 has been favored by hundreds of drivers, as an entry-level, first step into racing a Radical. Ideal for enthusiasts looking to take their circuit driving to the next level with a track-focused, downforce-derived racing car, yet with two seats and semi-slick tires (over full slicks of the SR3 and SR10). In the 11 years since the SR1’s introduction, Radical Motorsport has expanded its global race offering to 12 international race series’ in which the model is eligible to compete, highlighting not only the SR1’s importance but also its popularity.

The SR1 XXR reveal follows the popular SR3 XXR announcement just four months ago. With similar design and engineering improvements, focusing on ease of use and durability, it also includes advancements to its aerodynamic design in the form of a central LMP-inspired fin as standard. The SR1 XXR will be fitted with a new engine, the Generation 5 1,340 cc power unit from Radical’s bespoke engine facility.

Focusing on efficiency, reliability and longevity, Radical Performance Engines (RPE) has increased recommended engine refresh intervals by 25 percent through its new Generation 5 liquid-cooled, four-cylinder and 16-valve 1,340 cc unit. Resulting in more time on track for SR1 XXR drivers, with a reduced warm-up time and thermal management upgrades, it provides drivers the ability to lap faster and harder, for longer. Alongside this, oil change intervals have also increased from six to ten hours, alongside a new drive-by-wire induction system.

Other notable improvements include durability updates, external gear position sensors for the gearbox and a new scavenge pump design with improved flow for the oiling system. At the same time, a complete rework of the engine and gearbox calibration, as well as improvements to the flow rate of the cylinder head have been made. Further upgrades include a reduction in mass for the connecting rods, crankshaft pins and the ignition system. These enhancements improve engine response and drivability but without compromising on durability. Combined with revised dry sump and cooling systems, improved coil-on-plug ignition systems and new electronic drive-by-wire, the Gen. 5 RPE racing spec engine has been optimised with usability and efficiency at the forefront.

“The SR1 will always be special to me, as I’ve witnessed first-hand how approachable it is for drivers wanting to take the step up in their racing careers,” said James Pinkerton, Radical Motorsport’s Head of Research and Development and double Radical SR1 Cup champion. “When developing the Gen. 5 RPE engine, we wanted to optimize its potential as much as possible, while staying true to what makes the SR1 so user-friendly.

“Although the entry-level racer, the SR1 XXR offers an outstanding package with unparalleled performance for the money, that will get you on the grid in a professionally administered race series. SR1 and SR3 models currently make up the majority of grids in the 12 Radical Cup championships around the world, with over 200 SR1s sold to date. Racers with the SR1 XXR will still be eligible to race in the PRO SR1 classes of Radical Cup championships around the world, too.”

Joe Anwyll, Radical Motorsport CEO, said: “The SR1 model has been key to Radical’s DNA for over ten years now, by providing aspiring drivers a window to the exciting world of motorsport, while still holding onto its approachable attributes. The past few years have seen our global race offering thrive, with 12 official Radical championships now operating worldwide. Therefore, there was no better time than now to develop and improve the SR1, to provide these aspiring racers with a chance to race at bucket-list tracks all over the world. After the launch of SR3 XXR and SR10 XXR, it was only right to align the SR1 under the XXR banner too, as, after all, it has proven to be the pillar of our company ethos — we make racers.”

The updated SR1 XXR is available to order now through Radical Motorsport’s global dealer network, operational through over 30 dealers in more than 20 countries, with production expected to begin later this summer. Meanwhile, customers of SR3 XXR have started to see their cars, as production commenced in early February 2023.