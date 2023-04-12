Briscoe set for surgery on broken finger after Martinsville

Chase Briscoe will have surgery on his broken middle left finger Monday after this weekend’s race at Martinsville Speedway, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver revealed on Twitter.

“Still broken and hurting,” Briscoe responded to a fan. “Surgery first thing Monday morning after Martinsville to get some rods/screws put in it.”

Briscoe broke his finger in a dirt late model event Thursday night before NASCAR weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway. He did not miss any action at Bristol, competing all weekend with a brace on his hand.

Briscoe finished fifth in the Saturday night Craftsman Truck Series race for A.M. Racing in the No. 22 Ford. Sunday night, Briscoe was the fifth-place finisher again as he completed his double-duty weekend in the NASCAR Cup Series race.

Earlier this week, Briscoe had an x-ray done to determine if he needed surgery. He said after the Cup Series race, he wasn’t feeling any pain.

“There were times I got a little behind, but it was literally the bulkiness of how big this (brace) is compared to what my normal hand would be that it kind of messed me up,” Briscoe said Sunday night. “But, from a pain standpoint, I feel 100 percent fine. I never had pain once in the race, so we’ll see how the x-ray goes (Monday) and go from there.”

Briscoe doesn’t anticipate having any issues this weekend at Martinsville Speedway despite drivers shifting multiple times throughout a lap.

“It maybe got me a touch behind sometimes, like when I would get really far out of shape and turning it back quick the other direction, just due to the sheer fact of how bulky it is, but you’re not going to have that anywhere else,” Briscoe said of how he dealt with the handicap at Bristol. “When we’re at Martinsville, I’m never going to go full lock left, full lock right, back and forth, so I think I’ll be fine going forward.”