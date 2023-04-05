Kaulig's L2 penalty amended under appeal

Kaulig Racing had its L2 penalty amended on Wednesday by the National Motorsports Appeals Panel with a reduction of the point penalty.

The appeals panel ruled that Kaulig Racing and the No. 31 team violated the rules with a modified hood louver but amended the penalty from 100 driver and owner points to 75. The four-race suspension for crew chief Trent Owens was upheld, as was the loss of 10 playoff points.

NASCAR officials penalized Kaulig Racing for the confiscated hood louver off Justin Haley’s car after qualifying on March 11 at Phoenix Raceway. It was the same weekend the hood louvers were also confiscated from all four Hendrick Motorsports cars.

The three-member appeals panelists were Hunter Nickell, Shawna Robinson, and Steve York.

Kaulig Racing and Hendrick Motorsports were issued the same L2-level penalties. However, Hendrick Motorsports had its appeal amended last week as the 100-point penalty to its four teams was rescinded.

The appeals panel for the Hendrick Motorsports appeal was different from those who heard the Kaulig Racing appeal.