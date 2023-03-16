FIA WEC is back in America! Here's how to follow along all season...

The 1000 Miles of Sebring is here, and with it your only chance for 2023 to catch the cars and stars of the FIA World Endurance Championship in the USA.

Friday’s race at Sebring International Raceway, season opener for this year’s world championship, takes place 11 years to the day after the launch of the reborn WEC, and features the biggest assemblage yet of the high-tech Hypercar class. The all-new Ferrari 499P (pictured above) makes its debut to battle the reigning champion Toyotas, along with new Hypercar efforts from Cadillac, Porsche and Vanwall, joining Peugeot and America’s own Glickenhaus, as well as Corvette Racing’s works GTE-Am entry.

There are some fascinating additions to the driver lineup too, including former F1 world champion and Indy 500 winner Jacques Villeneuve, who will drive the new Vanwall Hypercar. The French-Canadian will be just the fourth F1 world champion to compete in WEC after Emerson Fittipaldi, Fernando Alonso and Jenson Button.

It all gets underway beginning at 11:30am ET. Even if you are unable to enjoy the spectacle in person, you can keep track of all the action live on MotorTrend+ while the newly updated FIA WEC App will put you in the thick of the action all season long. (Please note that due to an exclusive broadcast deal in the USA and Canada, the FIA WEC app will be blocked in these countries for Sebring and for the 24 Hours of Le Mans races.)

Powered by SPORTALL, the sports streaming specialist, the updated app is a new business partnership signed with LMEM and the ACO. It is available via all screens: on smartphone and tablet (with IOS and Android), and online via https://fiawec.tv as well as on Smart TV with the Chromecast function.

Available on the app will be qualifying, race sessions and live timing as well as live on-board cameras during the races. There will be world feed commentary in both English and in French plus replays of all sessions and the race should you miss the action live. Also available will be live timing and data information plus all the latest championship news and driver/team information. There will also be several hours of race archive footage available to watch. The app will allow one unique customer account with subscription to watch on any of your chosen devices.

For the full “100% FIA WEC” access pass, the cost for the entire season is 39.99 Euros – this includes the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which forms round four of the WEC and includes the following:

• Live qualifying sessions and races covering all seven rounds of the WEC

• Full world feed commentary (English and French)

• Live on-board cameras during the race

• Replays of the races and the sessions

• Live timing and data information

Or, you can choose the “MY RACE” pass which will cost 6.99 Euros and is for one WEC race only. It will include the same features listed above.

To download the App, please visit: https://discover.fiawec.tv/