Dreyer & Reinbold confirms Hunter-Reay for Indy 500

Ryan Hunter-Reay has signed to drive for Dreyer & Reinbold Racing at the Indianapolis 500. The 2014 Indy 500 winner will pilot the No. 23 Chevy as the DRR team takes its biggest swing in decades to capture its first win at the Speedway.

Hunter-Reay will be reunited with Stefan Wilson, driver of the No. 24 DRR Chevy, after they were teammates at Andretti Autosport in 2018 and 2021.

“I am thrilled to have Ryan Hunter-Reay join our lineup for the 2023 Indianapolis 500,” said Dennis Reinbold. “Ryan is a proven winner at the Speedway, winning in 2014, and is a tremendously talented driver who is a great addition to our team for this year’s 500.”

For the 2012 IndyCar Series champion, making a return to one of the series’ heralded challenger team is a throwback to his early days in the Champ Car series.

“I’ve been eager to share this news for quite some time,” Hunter-Reay said. “This partnership with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing presents a unique opportunity for me and I can’t wait to get back on track at IMS. I feel laser-focused and energized. The Indy 500 isn’t just a motor race, for me; it’s a way of life.

“I was incredibly attracted to the fact that DRR is a streamlined program that puts all of its energy into the month of May. I guess you can say I’m going back to my roots, considering how I started my IndyCar career with smaller teams that took the fight to the bigger efforts and won. If you look at DRR’s record at Indy and its impressive recent results, the pool of talented engineers and crew, it’s a perfect fit.

“Dennis Reinbold embodies everything the Indy 500 is about. He is, without a doubt, one of the Indy 500’s most passionate entrants. I look forward to working with him, the entire team, and my teammate Stefan Wilson.”