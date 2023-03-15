Austria to remain on F1 calendar until 2027

The Austrian Grand Prix will remain on the Formula 1 calendar until at least 2027 after the signing of a four-year contract extension.

This season’s event – that will host a Sprint weekend again – was the last of the existing contract at the Red Bull Ring, with negotiations taking place with the race organizers following the death of Red Bull co-owner Dietrich Mateschitz late last year. Mateschitz was a major driving force in the regeneration of the circuit and the return of the race in 2014, with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali highlighting his influence on the event.

“The Austrian Grand Prix brings together the perfect mix of a challenging track, high-speed racing, and a beautiful venue for our fans, so I am delighted that we will be coming back to the Red Bull Ring until at least 2027 under this new agreement,” Domenicali said.

”As we celebrate the 10th year since our return to Spielberg, I would like to thank everyone involved in this renewal, especially the promoter and Red Bull and I want to pay tribute to Dietrich Mateschitz for the love, passion, and vision he brought to Formula 1 that has ensured the continued success of the event and the huge enthusiasm for our sport in Austria and around the world.”

Erich Wolf, general manager of Projekt Spielberg GmbH & Co KG, says it was an easy decision to agree a new deal, after welcoming a crowd of over 300,000 to last year’s event.

“We are proud of the special partnership we have with Formula 1, and we are absolutely delighted to be welcoming the top class of motorsport to the Red Bull Ring for a further four years,” Wolf said. “In signing this contract extension, Formula 1 has made a strong commitment to Austria, Styria and the Murtal region.

“As we enter the tenth year of our partnership with Formula 1, we want to celebrate this milestone with all the great fans of the sport and to thank them for their loyalty and the tremendous atmosphere they help to generate. Everyone is invited to experience another great race weekend at Spielberg in 2023.”