Raikkonen returns to Trackhouse for NASCAR's COTA race

Kimi Raikkonen will return to Trackhouse Racing later this month to compete in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas.

As he did last year in Watkins Glen, Raikkonen will drive the organization’s PROJECT91 entry, the No. 91 Onx/iLOQ Chevrolet Camaro. Darian Grubb will once again work with Raikkonen as the team’s crew chief.

Raikkonen finished 37th in his Cup Series debut at Watkins Glen. However, the result was not indicative of the pace Raikkonen showed throughout the weekend as he was involved in a crash halfway through the race.

The 2007 Formula 1 champion is much more familiar with Circuit of the Americas. Raikkonen has made multiple starts at the facility and won there in 2018.

“I had a fantastic time in NASCAR,” said Raikkonen. “There was a lot to learn in a very short amount of time, but everyone was very helpful, the competition was a big challenge. This time I get to race on a track I am familiar with, so, there won’t be as steep of a learning curve. I want to have fun but also do as well as we can.”

PROJECT91 was the brainchild of Trackhouse Racing founder Justin Marks, who wanted to field an entry for international drivers interested in NASCAR.

“When we announced Kimi last year, I said he was the global superstar I had in mind when we created PROJECT91,” Marks said. “I think you saw the fan reception across the world, and Kimi’s performance in the car was proof of the concept. Kimi’s following is massive, and it’s great for NASCAR, Trackhouse, plus I think Kimi really enjoys our racing.”

There are no plans for Raikkonen to test the car before the race in Austin as he did before Watkins Glen, but Raikkonen will again visit the team shop as part of the preparation process.

“I’m sure there are a lot of drivers that would like to have a chance to try NASCAR,” said Raikkonen. “It’s not very easy, so maybe it will open some doors in the future for more chances to try and get more Europeans into the sport.”