VIDEO: Chip Ganassi Racing trading cards unveiling

By March 7, 2023 3:26 PM

By |

RACER’s Marshall Pruett and Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou reveal the new trading card set created by the team featuring 37 cards spanning IndyCar, IMSA, Extreme E, and some retro items that will be given away at the races from the American Legion display supporting BeTheOne.org.

