VIDEO: Chip Ganassi Racing trading cards unveiling

RACER’s Marshall Pruett and Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou reveal the new trading card set created by the team featuring 37 cards spanning IndyCar, IMSA, Extreme E, and some retro items that will be given away at the races from the American Legion display supporting BeTheOne.org.
Le Mans/WEC 3hr ago
Pagenaud returning to Le Mans in LMP2
Simon Pagenaud will make his return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the LMP2 class with COOL Racing / CLX Motorsport. The Frenchman, who (…)
NASCAR 4hr ago
NASCAR leaning towards approving Elliott playoff waiver
NASCAR is unlikely to rule on Chase Elliott’s playoff waiver request until the driver is close to returning to competition, but there is no (…)
Insights & Analysis 4hr ago
INSIGHT: How Byron and Fugle upped their game for 2023
William Byron trampled the field Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Byron cleared the board with both stage wins, the race win, and the (…)
IMSA 4hr ago
Open casting call for sports car racing docuseries to be held at Sebring
The upcoming docuseries focused on the world of pro-am racing directed and produced by Toni Calderon and Brad Peyton is hosting an open (…)
Extreme E 5hr ago
Hamilton wants X44 to “be a powerful platform”
Lewis Hamilton’s X44 Extreme E team heads into its third season in the all-electric off-road series with two aims – another (…)
Insights & Analysis 5hr ago
INSIGHT: Crucial Prologue beckons for Hypercar teams
This weekend’s FIA WEC pre-season Prologue test at Sebring marks the dawn of what promises to be another true ‘Golden Age’ for (…)
Formula 1 6hr ago
McLaren encouraged despite rocky start in Bahrain
McLaren left the Bahrain Grand Prix with more optimism than it predicted after exceeding its own expectations despite one car (…)
Formula 1 6hr ago
Mercedes "got it wrong" with 2023 car –Wolff
Toto Wolff says Mercedes’ car concept has been proven wrong and needs major changes that might only come to fruition for a better 2024 (…)
Extreme E 11hr ago
McConnell replaces Loeb at Hamilton’s X44 team in Extreme E
Fraser McConnell will replace Sebastien Loeb at Lewis Hamilton’s Team X44 in Extreme E this season, with the nine-time World Rally (…)
