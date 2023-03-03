Elliott to miss Las Vegas after snowboarding injury

Chase Elliott suffered a leg injury Friday while snowboarding in Colorado that will keep him from competing this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion injured his left leg and is scheduled to undergo surgery Friday evening. Josh Berry will run the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in place of Elliott in Sunday’s Cup Series race. Berry competes full-time in the Xfinity Series for JR Motorsports, an affiliate team of Hendrick Motorsports.

“Chase’s health is our primary concern,” said team owner Rick Hendrick. “He’s spoken with several members of our team and is understandably disappointed to miss time in the car. Of course, he has our full support, and we’ll provide any resources he needs. We hope to share another update later this weekend.”

Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 will be the first time Elliot has missed a Cup Series race since beginning his full-time career in 2016. He is 14th in the championship standings after the first two races. The No. 9 team finished 38th in the Daytona 500 and then had a runner-up effort last weekend at Auto Club Speedway.

Berry, 32, has two Cup Series starts on his resume. He ran for Spire Motorsports in 2021, finishing a career-best 26th at Michigan International Speedway.