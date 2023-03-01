Tom Brady, Hertz to back first WEC privateer Porsche Hypercar

Hertz Team JOTA has revealed the livery of its customer Porsche 963 which is set to compete in the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship at a launch event today in London, along with some high-powered new backers.

The team’s 963, the first released by Porsche to a customer team, will run in a special “Hertz Racing Gold” livery featuring branding from Hertz, Singer Group and its apparel partner BRADY, the new technical apparel brand founded by seven-time Super Bowl-winning NFL quarterback Tom Brady.

Hertz Team JOTA’s “Mighty 38” 963, driven by Antonio Felix da Costa, Will Stevens and Yifei Ye, is expected to miss the first round of the FIA WEC at Sebring on March 17. However, the JOTA team will still be present at the IMSA/WEC doubleheader with a pair of ORECA 07s in the LMP2 category. After that, the team is expected to switch to a multi-class Hypercar-LMP2 effort with a single car in both categories when the championship heads to Europe.

The striking livery celebrates the centenary year of the Le Mans 24 Hours, bringing 100 years of racing heritage into the modern era with Hertz Team JOTA’s first race car.

“In designing the livery, we wanted to recognize both the past and the future. Growing up in the 1970s and ’80s, drivers like Derek Bell, Hurley Haywood and Jacky Ickx were heroes, battling for hours in machines capable of well over 200mph while winning races in a golden era for Porsche,” said Rob Dickinson, design director, chairman and founder, Singer Group, Inc.

“We’ve always been inspired by motorsport at Singer, so, in the centenary year of the Le Mans 24 Hours, this golden livery celebrates all those who have competed at the highest levels of endurance racing, Hertz Team JOTA’s first campaign in the World Endurance Championship, and the Porsche 963’s role in driving the development of renewable fuels and hybrid technology. Spending time with this fabulous racing car gives us so much inspiration and learning. We can’t wait for the first race.”