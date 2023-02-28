ESPN expands F1 coverage on main channels for 2023

ESPN will show a record number of Formula 1 races live on the ABC and ESPN channels this season, with 18 of the 23 rounds getting the billing as interest continues to grow.

The broadcaster has held the rights to F1 in the United States since 2018 and has been expanding its offering in that time, recording 2022 as the sport’s most-viewed season ever on US television. A new three-year deal begins this season and with commercial-free telecasts continuing, ESPN will broadcast 18 of the races on ABC or ESPN, with the Monaco Grand Prix being shown live on ABC for the first time.

Also on ABC will be the races in Miami, Canada, Mexico and Austin, with the 13 ESPN races also a new high. The remaining five rounds will be broadcast on ESPN2, while there is also a simulcast for 18 races on ESPN+.

This year ESPN will have pre- and post-race coverage on SportsCenter, while there will be an increased focus on qualifying throughout the 2023 season, with the majority of qualifying sessions airing on ESPN or ESPN 2 during the year.

F1 enjoyed its first ever season in US television history to average one million or more viewers per race last year, and ESPN will continue to utilize its partnership with Sky Sports for its coverage, starting with this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix.