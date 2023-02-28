Childress still basking in Busch's Fontana win

Richard Childress is basking in the next chapter of success his organization is writing after Kyle Busch’s win Sunday at Auto Club Speedway.

“It’s a big win,” Childress said Tuesday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “It’s a big win for Kyle and RCR. I think it’s set momentum.”

Busch came on strong in the final stage of the Pala Casino 400. Not only did he track down the race’s dominant driver, Ross Chastain, but passed him before the final round of green-flag pit stops. Busch then drove away from Chastain over the final 20 laps.

The victory is the first for Busch in his third start – second points race – with Childress. Busch came out of the gate strong with a top-three finish at the L.A. Coliseum and led the Daytona 500 at the 200-lap mark before an opportunity at the win disappeared in overtime.

“We’ve got to spend some time with him and he’s really a unique person, and I’ll tell you, his passion is built so strong to drive a race car and to win, it just flows all the way through this operation,” said Childress. “We’ve been right there, and to be able to come and win the next race with Kyle, man, it just took a load off of all of us.

“We know he can win. We know we got the right stuff, the right people, we just have to execute. If we can execute, he will win a lot of races.”

The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion joined Childress after 15 years with Joe Gibbs. Busch admitted after his victory that while he knew the Childress team was capable of winning races, he didn’t expect it to come so quickly.

The team Busch is working with this season – the No. 8 led by Randall Burnett – won three races in 2022 with Tyler Reddick. A walk-off win by Austin Dillon in the regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway gave Richard Childress Racing four wins on the season – the most the team has had in a single season since 2013.

Childress said the goal is to chase a championship this season. The Hall of Fame team owner continues to be confident that Busch’s talent and experience will spread throughout the organization.

“He’s amazing,” Childress said of Busch. “He’s an amazing human being. After spending time and talking with him, he knows a race car as good as most drivers. Better than most drivers I’ve ever had. He’s really helping the whole operation. He’ll help Austin a whole lot.

“He’s just a very unique person, and even for me, I didn’t realize that he knew as much about a race car as he did. But I’m telling you, he is up on it. And the tracks. He can read a track like no other driver I’ve ever been around. Dale [Earnhardt] could read the air. He can read these racetracks, and he knows what he’s wanting.”