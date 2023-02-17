Tirico, Patrick returning to NBC's Indy 500 coverage

Mike Tirico and Danica Patrick will return to host NBC’s coverage of the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 28.

Tirico made his debut as NBC Sports’ host of the Indianapolis 500 during its inaugural broadcast in 2019 and has served in the same role each year. Patrick, who made eight Indy 500 starts during her driving career with a best finish of third in 2009, has previously served as a studio analyst during NBC Sports’ pre-race coverage and as an analyst on the Peacock Pit Box alongside pit lane for NBC Sports’ Indy 500 broadcasts.

NBC Sport’s lead IndyCar commentary team of Leigh Diffey, Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe will anchor the play-by-play, with additional commentators to be announced later.

Coverage of the 2023 NTT IndyCar Series season begins on March 5 on NBC and Peacock with the season-opening Grand Prix of St Petersburg.