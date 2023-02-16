Trackhouse extends Chastain deal

Trackhouse Racing solidified its driver lineup for years to come Thursday by announcing Ross Chastain has signed a contract extension.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but team president Ty Norris said Chastain’s beard would be gray before it was over. Justin Marks, the team founder, said it is a multiyear and long-term contract for Chastain.

“It’s taken a lot of years, a lot of hard work and sacrifice, plus a lot of help from a lot of people, but I can safely say I have found a home at Trackhouse Racing,” Chastain said. “There is nowhere in the world I would rather be and nothing I would rather do than race in the No. 1 Chevrolet in NASCAR for Justin and the people at Trackhouse Racing.”

Chastain joined Trackhouse Racing in 2022 with its expansion to two full-time cars. He and the No. 1 team were breakout stars last season with two wins and a run at the championship as Chastain led the series in top-10 finishes (21) and top-five finishes (15).

In recognition of his season, the National Motorsports Press Association membership voted Chastain the Richard Petty Driver of the Year. The award was announced in January.

Chastain goes into his fifth full season at the NASCAR Cup Series level with his first long-term deal in place. During the first two years of his career, Chastain drove for Jay Robinson before spending 2020 as a fill-in for the injured Ryan Newman at RFK Racing and running a handful of races for Spire Motorsports.

Following the departure of Kyle Larson, Chastain spent the 2021 season with Chip Ganassi driving the No. 42. Ganassi then sold his NASCAR operation to Marks.

“Ross Chastain is the type of driver and type of person we want representing Trackhouse Racing, our employees, and our corporate partners,” said Marks. “You saw what Ross did with us in just our first year together, and we think the future is even brighter. He brings a determination, dedication, and commitment to his job on and off the track that uplifts everyone in our shop. I’m proud he is part of our organization.”

Trackhouse Racing announced a multiyear contract extension for teammate Daniel Suarez on Wednesday.