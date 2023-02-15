Racing on TV, February 15-19

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.
Wednesday, February 15
|Daytona
qualifying
|8:00-10:00pm
|
Thursday, February 16
|Daytona
practice
|5:00-6:00pm
|
|Daytona
Duels
|6:00-7:00pm
pre-race
7:00-10:00pm
races
|
Friday, February 17
|Daytona
qualifying
|3:00-4:30pm
|
|Daytona
practice
|4:30-5:30pm
|
|Daytona
practice
|5:30-6:30pm
|
|Daytona
|6:30-7:30pm
pre-race
7:30-10:00pm
race
|
Saturday, February 18
|Daytona
practice
|10:30-11:00am
|
|Daytona
practice
|11:00-11:30am
|
|Daytona
qualifying
|11:30am-
1:00pm
|
|Daytona
|1:30-4:00pm
|
|Daytona
|4:00-5:00pm
pre-race
5:00-7:30pm
race
|
|Oakland
|8:00pm
|
Sunday, February 19
|Daytona 500
|1:00-2:30pm
pre-race
2:30-6:30pm
race
|
Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:
- SRO-america.com
- SCCA.com
- Ferrari Challenge
- The Trans Am Series airs in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
Comments