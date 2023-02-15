Racing on TV, February 15-19

Racing on TV, February 15-19

Racing on TV, February 15-19

By February 15, 2023 11:32 AM

By

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Wednesday, February 15

Daytona
qualifying		 8:00-10:00pm

Thursday, February 16

Daytona
practice		 5:00-6:00pm

Daytona
Duels		 6:00-7:00pm
pre-race
7:00-10:00pm
races

Friday, February 17

Daytona
qualifying		 3:00-4:30pm

Daytona
practice		 4:30-5:30pm

Daytona
practice		 5:30-6:30pm

Daytona 6:30-7:30pm
pre-race
7:30-10:00pm
race

Saturday, February 18

Daytona
practice		 10:30-11:00am

Daytona
practice		 11:00-11:30am

Daytona
qualifying		 11:30am-
1:00pm

Daytona 1:30-4:00pm

Daytona 4:00-5:00pm
pre-race
5:00-7:30pm
race

Oakland 8:00pm

Sunday, February 19

Daytona 500 1:00-2:30pm
pre-race
2:30-6:30pm
race

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

MX-5 Cup | Round 1 – Daytona | Race Highlights

