Paretta searching for new IndyCar partner team for 2023

Paretta Autosport team owner Beth Paretta wants nothing more than to finalize her plans for the upcoming NTT IndyCar Series season, but as she’s found since the women-led team made its debut in 2021, very few things happen swiftly or with ease.

Partnering with Roger Penske’s Race For Equality & Change program at the Indianapolis 500, Paretta Autosport — with core infrastructure from Team Penske — made the show with Simona De Silvestro and placed 31st on debut. Returning in 2022 with Ed Carpenter Racing, Paretta and De Silvestro expanded their program to four post-Indy road and street courses where the Swiss driver earned a top finish of 18th.

Paretta aims to work with Carpenter again in the future, but due to a change in staffing availability, continuing the program with ECR in 2023 is not on the cards. Owing to her strong support from and allegiance to General Motors and Chevrolet, developing a new partnership with a Chevy-powered team is Paretta’s first priority.

“Everybody at GM has been amazing,” Paretta told RACER. “[CEO] Mary Barra, [president] Mark Reuss, [performance and motorsports VP] Jim Campbell, and everybody there wants to see us continue and to see us succeed. So we’ve been working on it non-stop, but there’s nothing to report as of yet. The timing didn’t work to stay with Ed’s team, which I’d happily do again if he’s able to do so, and so we’re talking on the phone constantly with teams about what our options are.”

Asked if she had a specific calendar of events in mind, Paretta said it would be subject to a partner team’s availability.

“We’d love to do the Indy 500 again, and we’ve been having great results on the commercial side so that’s not the limitation, really,” she said. “But our schedule will be dictated by what we can find with a partner, so until we get that piece sorted, it’s tough to say where and when our season will begin. Finding the answer is an all-consuming thing.”