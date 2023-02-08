Porsche Carrera Cup North America announces schedule, new title sponsor

The Porsche Carrera Cup North America enters 2023 with a new title sponsor, Deluxe, and a diverse season that will see the one-make series partner with IMSA, IndyCar, Formula 1, NASCAR and highlight the Porsche Rennsport Reunion VII. Each of the eight weekends will be a doubleheader with a pair of 40-minute races.

The series for Porsche GT3 Cup cars that has advanced numerous drivers to the top tiers of sports car racing North America will be renamed the Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America while also expanding its stage in 2023. The Carrera Cup North America will join Formula 1 twice, NASCAR once and the IMSA/IndyCar doubleheader at Long Beach in the upcoming season. These marquee events come in addition to three of IMSA’s most popular rounds, starting at Sebring next month. Highlighting the calendar will be the championship’s appearance at the Porsche Rennsport Reunion VII at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. All events will be streamed live to an international audience of Porsche and motorsport enthusiasts.

“Porsche Carrera Cup debuted with a very high standard in North America in 2021,” said Volker Holzmeyer, president and CEO, Porsche Motorsport North America. “Each year since, we have continued to focus on taking the product to the next level. With the addition of F1 and NASCAR we perfectly complement the events we offer with our traditional partners IMSA and IndyCar. This brings us very close to the mix we feel provides the best stage for our drivers, teams and partners on which to display what they do so well. This is the mix we have been striving for.”

The three-class championship — Pro, Pro-Am and Am — has its first race alongside the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship during Super Sebring weekend, which also features the FIA World Endurance Championship, before heading west for the Long Beach weekend. The Carrera Cup will also join IMSA at Watkins Glen and the new race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. While the series has joined IMSA at Road America in the past, in 2023 it will race at the Wisconsin circuit alongside NASCAR’s Xfinity Series.

For the first time in its history, Carrera Cup North America will support Formula 1. Much like the Mobil 1 Porsche Supercup does in Europe, the May 5-7 F1 Miami Grand Prix will present the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car race as its top support series, and the series will join F1 again later in the year at Circuit of The Americas for Carrera Cup North America’s season finale.

After a few years’ absence, Porsche Motorsports’ family reunion, Rennsport, returns to Monterey on Sept. 29-Oct. 1, and Deluxe Carrera Cup North America will be featured for the first time alongside the gathering of historic Porsche cars and racers.

All rounds of the series will again be found on a wide range of streaming options as the NBC Peacock streaming app, IMSA.tv and PorscheCarreraCup.us will all provide live coverage of each 40-minute race. Additionally, all rounds will be archived on the series YouTube channel. IMSA Radio will again provide commentary and color for the 16-race championship’s race calls.

2023 Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup Championship

March 15-16, Sebring International Raceway, IMSA/WEC

April 14-16, Long Beach street course, IndyCar/IMSA

May 5-7, Miami International Autodrome, Formula 1

June 22-25, Watkins Glen International, IMSA

July 27-29, Road America, NASCAR

Sept. 15-17, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, IMSA

Sept. 28-Oct. 1, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Rennsport Reunion VII

Oct. 20-22, Circuit of The Americas, Formula 1