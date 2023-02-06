Pastrana cuts back rallying program; unveils Daytona livery

Subaru Motorsports USA has confirmed that Travis Pastrana will not contest a full schedule of stage rallies with the brand in 2023, marking the first time he hasn’t competed in the discipline full-time since 2019 when he shared a seat with Oliver Solberg.

First revealed to RACER by Pastrana following the announcement of his Daytona 500 bid with 23XI Racing, the six-time U.S. rally champion said that Nitro Rallycross will be his primary motorsport focus for 2023 and that he’d “made the commitment to my family” to scale back his other motorsport commitments.

Subaru has now released a statement reiterating Pastrana’s decision to focus on rallycross and his family, with Pastrana citing the series injury sustained by during the filming of the most recent Gymkhana video – where he broke his pelvis during a BASE jump in Florida – and the recent death of Ken Block as contributing factors behind his decision.

“Been on the road a lot racing both 2 and 4 wheels professionally for over 25 years,” Pastrana said in the same statement. “A bad injury to kick off 2022 followed by the passing of two close friends has me taking a step back to re-evaluate priorities.

“I love racing with all of my heart but I’m spread too thin at the moment to be the driver, the rider, the father and the husband I want to be. I will be focusing on Nitro Rallycross but taking a step back from rally and offshore powerboat racing.”

Pastrana again confirmed his openness to contesting select rally events as a guest, adding: “While it is likely that I will come to a race or two over the year in both of these series, I felt that committing to the full championships again was not in my best interest as a racer or a family man.”

“The passing of Ken Block will be greatly felt in the community and I hope to be there to support his family in their rallying if they so choose to continue. Best of luck to the current champion and my Subaru teammate Brandon Semenuk as he takes on the 2023 championship.”

The official confirmation of the news came on the same day Pastrana’s car for the Daytona 500 was revealed. The No. 67 Toyota carries the branding of the Black Rifle Coffee Company, which has backed him since the beginning of last year, as well as Pastrana’s trademark plaid design.

Pastrana finished third in the non-championship ‘Nitro Stampede’ non-championship Nitro RX event last weekend, before travelling directly to Florida to contest the DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park before attempting to qualify for the 500 with the third-year 23XI operation.

Its drivers Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace finished the Clash at the Coliseum sixth and 22nd respectively, Wallace leading 40 laps before being turned by Austin Dillon late on.

Subaru, meanwhile, will continue to contest the American Rally Association national championship with Brandon Semenuk, who won the title last year. Semenuk and co-driver Keaton Williams will contest the season-opening Sno*Drift rally in Michigan on February 10-11 in the team’s long-serving WRX STI open-class car. A new machine, based on the latest WRX road car, is expected to debut later this year.