Ford bringing battery and hybrid tech to Red Bull

Ford will supply battery and hybrid technology under the new power unit regulations to Red Bull when it returns to Formula 1 in 2026.

The American automotive giant was last involved in F1 in 2004 when it sold its works team — then running under the Jaguar name — to Red Bull. But it has now confirmed a tie-up with the team it sold Jaguar to, with funding and technical input forming the basis of a 2026 partnership that will see both Red Bull and AlphaTauri running Ford-badged power units.

The deal means Red Bull’s partnership with Honda will end after 2025, having carried Max Verstappen to his first drivers’ championship in 2021 and then been the basis for a title double last season when Red Bull Powertrains took over the Honda IP and running of the engines.

