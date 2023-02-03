Ericsson, Ganassi presented with Baby Borgs

Thursday night at the Thermal Club was a celebratory affair as Chip Ganassi Racing driver Marcus Ericsson and his No. 8 Honda team were the center of attention in a gala held by BorgWarner.

Presented with his first ‘Baby Borg’ after winning the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500, the Swede and his team owner Chip Ganassi were feted by BorgWarner executives and their peers from the NTT IndyCar Series paddock.

“We were excited to present Marcus with his first Baby Borg and congratulate him, once again, on his tremendous victory at the Indy 500,” said Michelle Collins, BorgWarner’s global director of marketing and PR. “Our team had the opportunity to travel to Sweden with Marcus and the Borg-Warner Trophy late last year to help celebrate his accomplishment. The energy and excitement around his win in his hometown was palpable and we hope this miniature replica of the Borg-Warner Trophy can continue to bring him back to that moment and his experience in Victory Circle for years to come.”

Along with receiving his Baby Borg, Ericsson watched as Chip Ganassi was given his sixth Team Owner’s trophy.

“I always dreamed of winning the Indianapolis 500 and having something as unique as the Baby Borg to celebrate that dream coming true is a wonderful gift,” said Ericsson. “Thank you to BorgWarner for this trophy, it is something I will always treasure, and I hope to add more to my trophy case in the future.”