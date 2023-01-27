Sims, AXR top final Rolex 24 full-field practice

Alexander Sims paced the final full-field, hour-long practice session for the Rolex 24 At Daytona. Sims turned a 1m35.493s lap in the No. 31 Action Express Racing Cadillac, the first time AXR has topped the time sheets. Scott Dixon was second in the No. 01 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac, followed by Matt Campbell in the No. 7 Porsche Penske Motorsports 963.

Helio Castroneves had an odd incident in the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-06 late in the session, when he hit the wall exiting pit lane and spun into the narrow chute leading from pit lane to the exit at Turn 2. Blocking pit lane, the incident brought out the only red flag. Castroneves had to drive the wrong way down pit lane before spinning the car around and heading out again.

Mikkel Jensen topped LMP2 for TDS Racing in the No. 11 ORECA, while Jarett Andretti led LMP3 with a 1m43.191s lap in the No. 36 Andretti Autosport Ligier.

Mikael Grenier continued to keep the No. 32 Team Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes-AMG near the top of GTD with a 1m46.375, just ahead of GTD PRO leader Jules Gounon in the No. 79 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes-AMG. The No. 63 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracán in GTD PRO was near the top for the first time, Romain Grosjean putting in a lap 0.038s off Gounon’s time.

The GTP competitors will have a 20-minute shakedown session this evening, but the other teams are done until the start of the Rolex 24 at 1:40 p.m. ET.

