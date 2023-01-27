Alfa Romeo gets new title partner as PKN ORLEN joins AlphaTauri

The Alfa Romeo Formula 1 team has signed what it calls a “record-breaking” title partnership with Stake, as its former title partner PKN ORLEN joins AlphaTauri.

Predominantly a crypto casino and sports betting platform, Stake is described as one of the “world’s leading entertainment and lifestyle brands” by Sauber, as it joins on a multi-year partnership. In the first year it will serve as co-title sponsor alongside Alfa Romeo, with the Italian car brand’s deal ending at the end of 2023.

The team will this year be known as Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake, and team representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi says it opens up opportunities as it joins a portfolio that also includes Canadian superstar Drake, UFC, Everton Football Club, and Argentine footballer Sergio Aguero.

“We welcome Stake as a new co-title partner for the team in what represents the start of a new era for us both,” Alunni Bravi said. “Formula 1 has seen a huge increase in interest over the last few years and the arrival of brands such as Stake are representative of the massive exposure our sport can offer. We are excited to join such a portfolio of sports and entertainment brands and we’re looking forward to the activation program that Stake will unveil for our fans.”

The deal replaces PKN ORLEN, as the Polish oil and gas company has been announced as a new principal partner at AlphaTauri. The deal will see prominent branding that includes the rear wing of the 2023 car.

“I’m pleased to be starting the 2023 season with such positive news for the team,” AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost said. “ORLEN are one of the leading oil and gas companies in Central Europe and this partnership will allow them to further increase their brand awareness, through the global platforms we offer as a team. I’m looking forward to seeing their logo featured on our new car at the launch in New York City next month and also how this partnership progresses over the coming years.”

The moves are likely to signal the end of Robert Kubica’s association with F1, the Pole having been a reserve and test driver at Alfa Romeo since 2020 but backed by PKN ORLEN. Formula 2 driver Theo Pourchaire has already been named as an Alfa Romeo reserve for this season.